KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get BILL alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. BILL has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4,802.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.