KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.34. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.