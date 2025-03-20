LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.11% from the stock’s previous close.
LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.
LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
