Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

