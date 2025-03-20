Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $24,334,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 986,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 829,577 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 766,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

