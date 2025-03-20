Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes $792,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.