Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.