Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $399.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 178.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.02. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

