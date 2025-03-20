Mattr (TSE:MAT) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mattr (TSE:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

In other Mattr news, Director Kevin Nugent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,410.00.

