Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,664,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,514,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $651,556,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $387.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.