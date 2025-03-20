MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 341.92% from the company’s current price.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

