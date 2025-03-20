Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

