Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $141.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $148.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Welltower by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

