National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

National Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

