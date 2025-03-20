Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

