Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 723,068 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NU by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,433,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 625,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 920,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

