Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as low as $16.85. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 44,352 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 245,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

