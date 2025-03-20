Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as low as $16.85. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 44,352 shares trading hands.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
