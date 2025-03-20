NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

