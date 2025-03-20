NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

