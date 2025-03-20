NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

NVDA opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

