NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.30. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7,001 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tilson bought 393,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,926.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 552,954 shares of company stock valued at $173,242 and have sold 201,000 shares valued at $55,121. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

