O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.