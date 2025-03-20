Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $205.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $321,747.14. The trade was a 9.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $256,577. Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.