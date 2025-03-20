OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

OneSpan Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

OSPN stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 865.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 755,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.