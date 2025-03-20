Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.77 and traded as low as C$37.32. Open Text shares last traded at C$37.67, with a volume of 797,934 shares traded.

Open Text Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.77.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

