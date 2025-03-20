OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as low as $16.27. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1,308,408 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

