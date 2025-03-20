Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $234,181.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at $120,556,684.67. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock worth $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.