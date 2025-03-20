Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

