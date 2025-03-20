Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,089 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

