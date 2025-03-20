Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 100,000 shares.

Petards Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Wakefield bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,240 ($8,117.60). Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

