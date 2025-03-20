Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.