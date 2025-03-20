Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. AdvanSix has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,982,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.