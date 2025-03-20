PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nextracker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nextracker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.24. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

