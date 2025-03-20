PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Affirm by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. UBS Group raised their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

