PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

