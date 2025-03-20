Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 7,354 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

