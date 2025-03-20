Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.92 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

