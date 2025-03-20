Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,191 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,278,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,191.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 177,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 163,755 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
