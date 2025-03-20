Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after buying an additional 154,921 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $6,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

NYSE:PAR opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

