Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after buying an additional 761,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.