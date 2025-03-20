Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after acquiring an additional 696,136 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 250,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

