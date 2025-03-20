Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

