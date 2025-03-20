Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

