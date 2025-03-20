Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,861 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $29,509,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $25,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
