ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 93,000 shares changing hands.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
