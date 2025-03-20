Q4 EPS Estimates for Bit Digital Reduced by Noble Financial

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $371.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 5.13.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

