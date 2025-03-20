Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $286.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $224.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after buying an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after buying an additional 82,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

