Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Range Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,088,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.