Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,501 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 399,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 215,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.92. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.