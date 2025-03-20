Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,000.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.26 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $156.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.